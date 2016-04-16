Delegation of Chinese National University to visit Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ambassador to China Shahrat Nuryshev has met with the director of the Institute Dungan under the Central University for Nationalities, a research fellow of the Research Institute for Social Development of Eurasia under the State Council Hu Zhenhua and director of the Institute of Economics, Institute for the study of "One belt - one way" at the Chinese National University Professor Zhang You.

The sides discussed the issues of expansion of cooperation between the major universities of Kazakhstan and the Chinese National University.



Following the meeting the parties agreed to organize in May of the current year a trip to Kazakhstan for expanding collaboration with Nazarbayev University, Eurasian National University named after L.N. Gumilyev, Kazakh National University. Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Almaty State University named after Abai, as well as research centers in the field of economy.



The Kazakh diplomat gratefully accepted the invitation to deliver a lecture at the Chinese National University on pairing "The economic belt of the Silk Road" and the new economic policy "Nurly Zhol".