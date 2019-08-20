Delegation of Indonesia’s Regional Representative Council to attend 4th meeting of Eurasian parliaments’ speakers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Monday, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Speaker of the Regional Representative Council of the Republic of Indonesia H.E. Mr. Oesman Sapta.

During the conversation the Ambassador informed the Indonesian side about the latest political and economic transformations in the country and the main priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. The Kazakh diplomat noted that a confidential political dialogue had been established and maintained between the two countries at the high and highest levels.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan and Indonesia were the largest states and economies in their respective regions and have great potential for the development of bilateral cooperation, especially in trade, economic and investment spheres.

Mr. Sapta expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for the invitation to the IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership slated for September 23-24, 2019 in Nur Sultan, and confirmed the participation of the Regional Representative Council’s delegation in the Forum.