Delegation of Japanese MPs to visit Belarus 18-21 July

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A delegation of Japanese MPs will visit Belarus from 18 to 21 July, BelTA learned from the press service of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

The delegation will be led by Genichiro Sata, the head of the group of friendship and parliamentary ties with Belarus in the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament.



"The Japanese delegation is expected to meet with members of Belarus' House of Representatives, the working group for cooperation with the Japanese Parliament in the National Assembly of Belarus, the Permanent Commission for International Affairs and National Security of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly, and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Economy Ministry, and the Emergencies Ministry," the press service said.



The program of the visit also includes meetings with the top managers of the Belarusian Hi-Tech Park and visits to the research, development and manufacturing enterprise Polimaster, the National Library, and the multipurpose culture and sports center Minsk Arena, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.