Delegation of Kyzylorda region visits Iran

ASTANA - KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM On October 21-23, a delegation of Kyzylorda region led by akim Krymbek Kusherbayev visited the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazinform refers to the press service of the regional administration.

In Iranб Kyzylorda entrepreneurs visited industrial enterprises in the provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran and presented prospective joint projects to the Iranian business community.





In the province of Golestan, the Kazakh delegation held a meeting with the heads of large companies involved in agriculture, processing of agricultural products and livestock and discussed cooperation with the Governor of the Province.

"The political agreements between the Head of State and the President of IRI Rouhani laid the foundation for regional cooperation. Also, today we have even more opportunities to develop trade and economic relations with this country since Kazakhstan, Iran and Turkmenistan built the "Zhanaozen-Gyzylgaya-Bereket-Etrek-Gorgan" railway. The capabilities of the Aktau seaport are also expanding. If we properly use the potential we have, we will be able to realize the projects necessary for our republic. Last year, we sowed a trial of Iranian Torem Hoshemi rice on 70 hectares and got a good harvest. Currently, Iran exports 3 million tons of rice a year, and it costs 10 times higher than ours. Therefore it would be very profitable for us. We have concluded an agreement on supplies of rice and the Iranian side showed interest in joint work on which we signed relevant memorandums," governor Kusherbayev said.

In the province of Mazandaran, the Kazakh delegation met with the Governor Falah Rabih to discuss mutual arrangements, familiarized with the activities of the Gare Burun co-operative for sturgeon cultivation and caviar production, and the Kale Dairy Company.





Within the framework of the business forums in Golestan and Mazandaran the sides signed a number of memorandums providing for cooperation in specific projects.





It should be noted that Iranian businessmen are scheduled to visit Kyzylorda region to participate in the next international investment forum "Baikonur" and launch the work within the framework of the signed memorandums.





As previously reported, this year Kyzylorda region plans to export 60 tons of Torem Hoshemi rice to the Islamic Republic of Iran. It is also planned that by 2020 its sown areas in the region will increase to 5,000 hectares, while the volume of polished rice exports is thought to reach 8,000 tons and similar work will be carried out with regard to corn. In addition, an agreement on livestock exports was concluded with the Iranian company Faragir Incheboron. In August, Kyzylorda agricultural cooperative Koshimbaev Agro sent the first 812 sheep to Iran and the plan is to export 10,000. Together with Iranian partners, it is planned to build a meat-packing plant and a fruits trade-logistics center in Kyzylorda.