    21:52, 16 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Delegation of Swedish parliament visits E Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A delegation from Sweden led by Urban Ahlin Speaker of the Riksdag (Swedish parliament) paid a visit to Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reports. 

    Representatives of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and authorities of East Kazakhstan region greeted the guests. The delegation made the first stop on its trip at Ulba Metallurgical Plant JSC, the largest metallurgical plant in CIS.

    "In 2009, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested building the Low-Enriched Uranium Bank (LEU) in Kazakhstan. The LEU Bank will be located at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant. The corresponding agreement was signed with the IAEA in 2015. This is an unprecedented event not only for the CIS member states but for the entire world," Chairman of the Board of Ulba Metallurgical Plant JSC Yuri Shakhvorostov told members of the delegation.

    Guests from Sweden were surprised by potential of the plant.

    Tomorrow the delegation will visit strategic facilities in Kurchatov.

