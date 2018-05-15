Delegation of Syrian armed opposition arrives in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the Syrian armed opposition have arrived in Astana for the 9th International High-Level Meeting on Syria, official spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhainakov said.

"The delegation of the Syrian opposition consisting of 24 people has arrived in Astana early this morning headed by Ahmad Toma," Zhainakov confirmed ahead of the Government session on Tuesday.



He also added that the plenary session of the 9th International High-Level Meeting is scheduled on 15:00 p.m. Astana time.



Bilateral and multilateral consultations within the framework of the meeting with the participation of all guarantor states' delegations kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Monday.