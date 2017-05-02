Delegation of Syrian Government in Astana for another International Meeting on Syrian conflict

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The delegation of the Syrian Government headed by Syria's Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari and UN experts have arrived in Astana to participate in the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement scheduled to be held on May 3-4, spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Anuar Zhainakov told TASS.

"The delegation of the Syrian Government led by Bashar al-Jaafari and UN experts have arrived in Astana to participate in the negotiations," Zhainakov confirmed over the phone.



The 4th International Meeting on Syrian Settlement is set to be held in the capital city of Kazakhstan on May 3-4. Negotiations at the expert level will take place on May 2. Attending the previous meeting on March 14-15 were delegations of the Guarantor Countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran) as well as representatives of the UN, Jordan, the U.S. and the Syrian Government.