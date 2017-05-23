Delphic Games gala concert held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Delphic Games under the National Delphic Committee this year were dedicated to "Creative Energy", according to the capital administration's website.

Over 1,000 pupils and students of the capital competed in creativity contests for 15 nominations for three days. The gala concert and announcement of winners were held in the concert hall of Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

"The contest aims at finding and supporting the gifted creative youth, shaping patriotic consciousness of the younger generation in the light of Kazakhstan's achievements in the years of Independence. And, of course, development of the Delphic Games idea strengthening all over the World as a supreme forum of arts, preservation and augmentation of Kazakhstan's cultural heritage, instilling in youth the spirit of tolerance and interest to other cultures", the organizing committee notes.

It is noteworthy that the Delphic Games in Astana also correlate with the upcoming Expo 2017 Worldwide Exhibition.

"I think that it's a very interesting contest mainly focused to unite all youngsters and children of our capital", Aigerim Zhaisanbayeva, a winner of the Photography nomination says.

As to the participants of the gala concert, it was accompanied by "Z" band, 2012 Olympics Champion Serik Sapiyev, Sidney Olympic Games Champion Olga Shishigina and others.