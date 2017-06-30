EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:08, 30 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Delta Bank shuts down branches in 7 cities of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Delta Bank based in Almaty city has announced its shutting down its branches in 7 cities of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from KASE.

    The bank de-registered its branches in the cities of Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk, Karagandy, Taraz, Pavlodar and Petropavlovsk.

    Delta Bank was founded on September 1, 1993 in Aktau on the initiative of big oil and gas companies of West Kazakhstan region.

    Photo courtesy of kursiv.kz

    Tags:
    Economy Banks
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!