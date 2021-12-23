EN
    14:13, 23 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Delta+ COVID-19 strain detected in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Delta+ COVID-19 strain cases were detected in Almaty,» chief sanitary doctor of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin said.

    «For the past 2 months coronavirus symptoms have changed. In September diarrhea syndrome was dominant, November and December reveal mainly neurotoxic symptoms. Besides, the number of ICU patients grew. 84 samples were sent for sequencing early December. Delta+ variant was detected in 6 samples,» he told a briefing.

    He reminded that the new Delta+ type was first discovered in June this year. It is twice as contagious as the initial COVID-19 strain. He also stressed that Omicron variant poses a new threat.


    Kazakhstan Almaty Delta COVID-19 variant Omicron Coronavirus
