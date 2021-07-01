Delta COVID-19 variant detected in Almaty region

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Two cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant have been detected in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chief sanitary officer of Almaty region Yergali Sydymanov confirmed Thursday that two fresh cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant had been registered in the region.

At the same time he said that the epidemiological situation in the region as of July 1 remains favorable as Almaty region remains in the ‘green zone’ for the spread of the coronavirus infection.

«Only Karatalsk district is in the ‘red zone’, other districts of the region are in the ‘green zone’,» he told a press briefing.

In total, the region has recorded 27,389 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, 52 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been added.