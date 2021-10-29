Delta responsible for 99.7% of COVID-19 cases in São Paulo

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is reported to be responsible for 99.7 percent of COVID-19 cases in São Paulo city.

The assessment was based on the virus’s genetic sequencing carried out as part of a study by the city in partnership with the Butantan Institute, the Tropical Medicine Institute of the University of São Paulo (USP), and the Adolfo Lutz Institute.

Last week, 843 new cases of the disease caused by the Delta variant were confirmed. Since the circulation of the variant in the city was identified, in July, 4,077 Delta cases have been recorded, AgenciaBrasil reports.

According to the city authorities, the variant has not led to an increase in the number of new cases of the disease in the city.