    14:30, 08 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Delta strain characteristic mutations detected in Akmola region

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «4 out of 22 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 positive samples showed presence of Delta strain characteristic mutations,» chief state sanitary doctor of Akmola region Ainagul Mussina told a briefing.

    The epidemiological situation in Akmola region remains unstable. The region has been remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ since July 2. The region reports a spike in new COVID-19 cases. The number of cases grew from 260 to 643 over the past week. The most cases were registered in Kokshetau up to 42, 25 in Burabay district.

    There are 1,550 infectious beds in the region. 794 or 51% of them are occupied, 67 out of 149 intensive care beds are occupied. 56 patients are in critical condition, 4 are on life support.

    She added that the ambulance calls increased by 24%.


