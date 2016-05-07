Demand for tickets for Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku increases significantly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The sale of tickets for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku has been greatly boosted, Baku City Circuit Head of Commercial Department Bulent Ozerdim told reporters May 6.

Increase in ticket sales happened due to the fact that little time is left before the event, along with the intensified advertising campaign, he said.

The sale of tickets abroad continues at the moment, and it's a positive aspect, he said.

"Most of all, the tickets are sold in Russia and other neighboring countries of Azerbaijan," Ozerdim said. "They are followed by European countries in accordance with the number of tickets sold - the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. I think the stands will be completely full in the days of the race."

Baku City Circuit is the promoter and organizer of the speedway in Azerbaijan, where the 2016 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe will take place.

The first ever Formula 1 race to be held in Baku will start at 17:00 (GMT+4) on June 19.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az