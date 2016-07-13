Demarcation of Caspian Sea to be held on principle of equality and fairness

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All Caspian Sea countries are equal in terms of demarcation of the seabed, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov informed.

"All Caspian Sea countries will have equal rights. First of all, there should be an understanding that the Caspian Sea is the sea of peace and cooperation. The principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefits are the basic principles already reflected in the Convention," E. Idrissov said summing up the results of the work of the Conference of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Caspian Sea Countries in Astana today.

As the minister noted, the complicated issues that require additional attention are the issues of laying communication lines on the seabed of the Caspian Sea and the issues of selection of the seabed demarcation method.

According to him, the other issues requiring additional consideration are the issues of navigation and transit issues.