Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan reaches Olympics 77kg Greco-Roman final

In Greco-Roman, Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan eliminated Sanan Suleimanov from Azerbaijan 6-1 in the men’s 77kg Greco-Roman in Round of 4 at the ongoing Olympics in Paris.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Japanese Nao Kusaka in the 77kg Greco-Roman final bout set to take place on August 7.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.

