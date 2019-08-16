Dengue fever kills 48, infects over 10,700 people in Myanmar
As of July 27, Ayeyarwady region registered highest numbers of DHF infection cases with 1,974 cases and five deaths, followed by Yangon region with 1,788 cases and 15 deaths, the department's figures said, Xinhua reports.
The figures showed that children aged between five and nine years old are mostly infected by the dengue virus with 4,473 cases registered during the period.
In 2018, a total of 187 people died of the mosquito-borne disease in connection with 3,649 cases in Myanmar with 25 deaths in Yangon.
Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection causing a severe flu-like illness and, sometimes causing a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue. Dengue fever mostly occurs in the rainy season from June to August in the country.
People are warned to take preventions against the DHF transmission as lack of sanitation, unhygienic water storage are blamed for causing the infectious disease.