Denis Matsuev concert crowns Astana Piano Passion Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A grandiose concert with the participation of a well-known Russian pianist Denis Matsuev has crowned the 4th International Classical Music Festival "Astana Piano Passion" in Astana today, Kazinform has learned from the organizers.





"This year's festival had an amazing atmosphere. It can safely be said that the new fantastic stars of classical music have been born in Astana today!" artistic director of the festival Denis Matsuev said.







Musical geniuses of all ages made it almost impossible for the panel of judges to pick the winners and laureates of the festival. Traditionally, winners were chosen in all age groups. The results are as follows:



Junior group:



1st award



Park Haerim (South Korea)



2nd award



Alexandra Dovgan (Russia)



Pyotr Akulov (Russia)



3rd award



Artur Mikhlik (Kazakhstan)



Elisey Mysin (Russia)



Lee Hyo (South Korea)



Middle group



1st award



Sergey Davidchenko (Russia)



Ivan Bessonov (Russia)



2nd award



Olga Ivanenko (Russia)



Eva Gevorgyan (Russia)



3rd award



Caitlan Rinaldy (Austria)



Senior group



1st award



Philipp Lynov (Russia)



Alexandr Klyuchko (Russia)



3rd award



Arseny Mun (Russia)



Timofey Vladimirov (Russia)



Iliya Papoyan (Russia).



Along with the official prize fund, special prizes of the organizers - the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, the akim (mayor) of Astana city - were established. The prize for the Best performance of a piece by the Kazakh composer, the Audience Choice Award based on the results of online voting, the Astana Opera Theater prize, the prize of Accordi di Astana public fund in the Hope of Kazakhstan nomination, special prizes from the judges and the artistic director of the festival will be awarded as well.







Denis Matsuev will announce the winner of grand prix at the end of the concert.



As a reminder, the 4th International Classical Music Festival "Astana Piano Passion" was held in Astana from April 22 through April 28. The festival was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the mayor's office of Astana city, Accordi di Astana public fund with the support of the Moscow Philharmonic Hall and People's artist of Russia Denis Matsuev.







Musical talents from 28 countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Malaysia, Bulgaria, Uzbekistan, Georgia, the U.S., Lithuania, Australia, Serbia, South Korea, France, Bolivia, Germany, Austria, Israel, Belarus, Italy, Armenia, Denmark, Ireland, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Thailand, Turkey and Canada, sent in their applications to participate in the festival.