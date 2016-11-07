EN
    10:48, 07 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Denis Nikisha ranks 4th at Calgary World Cup men’s 500m short-track

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Denis Nikisha ranks the fourth after the men's 500m short track at the Calgary World Cup, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    According to local mass media, Hungarian Liu Shaolin Sandor finished the first. Russian Semen Elistratov ranks the second. Dutch sportsman Sjinkie Knegt came the third.

    Short-track, Calgary, Canada
    World Cup
    Men’s 500m

    1. Liu Shaolin Sandor (Hungary) – 40.342

    2. Semen Elistratov (Russia) – 40.464

    3. Sjinkie Knegt (The Netherlands) – 47.021 4.

    Denis Nikisha (Kazakhstan) – 51.253

    Denis Nikisha is a master of sports, champion of Kazakhstan, bronze-medalist of world short-track championships

