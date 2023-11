Denis Nikisha wins silver medal at ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM One of the leaders of Kazakhstan’s short track speed skating team Denis Nikisha grabbed silver in men’s 500m event at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Almaty, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Gold medal was won by South Korean athlete Kim Tae Sung and bronze medal was clinched by another South Korean speed skater Sungwoo Jang.

Photo: olympic.kz