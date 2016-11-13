Denis Ten announced his comeback to ice ‘olympus’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Bronze medal winner of the Olympic Games in Sochi Denis Ten has commented the winning of the silver medal in the fourth stage of Grand Prix series in Paris, Kazinforn reports.

"Thanks to all for kind words of support and congratulation. Today I have taken the first step to return to the ice olympus. It is merit of my fantastic team, diligence and infinite fight with physiology. Now, when the vector is clear, I will try to come back with good news more often", - the Kazakhstan figure skater wrote on his Instagram.

In the new season Denis Ten was withdrawn from the tournament in Bratislava in September, and in October he got withdrawn from Skate America Grand Prix. Therefore, the performance in Paris was the first in this season. The previous season proved to be challenging for the Kazakhstan skater. In January he faced withdrawal from the four continents championship because of trauma in the World Championship in Boston where he won the 11th place, an unpleasant incident occurred - Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu accused Denis of "cutting him off" during training. However, the Japanese skater apologized later and admitted it had been misunderstanding. At the end of the season Denis Ten participated in the ice show "All That Skate 2016" in Seoul. Afterwards he disappeared from field of vision of fans.