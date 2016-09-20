Denis Ten checks out ice at Khalyk Arena ice palace

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Sochi Olympics bronze medalist Denis Ten has held an open training session at the newly opened Khalyk Arena ice palace in Almaty today.

The first Olympic champion in figure skating in the history of independent Kazakhstan also gave a master class for young figure skaters, Kazinform has learnt from the Physical Culture and Sport Department of Almaty city.



Some 30 promising figure skaters from Kazakhstani sports schools attended the master class at the 3000-seat arena.



"I am very excited that Almaty now has such ice arena which is every bit as good as sports facilities around the world. Trust me, I've been to many countries and seen a lot. I think these kids will grow up to become the future stars of figure skating," Ten said of the children who attended the master class.



