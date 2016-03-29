EN
    12:57, 29 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Denis Ten, Elizabet Turssynbayeva to join Boston ISU World Figure Skating Championships

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the World Figure Skating Championships which kicked off in Boston yesterday, March 28, Kazakhstani sportsmen will perform in three categories - men's, ladies and ice-dancing.

    The tournament itself will start on March 30 with a short dance. 24-year-old Daryn Zhunussov and 18-year-old Anastassiya Khromova will represent Kazakhstan at this event.

    Kazakhstan’s Sochi Olympic bronze medalist Denis Ten will join the competition March 31 after missing the Four Continents Championships for injury. On the same day, Elizabet Turssynbayeva, 16, will compete among ladies.

    Free programs:

    April 1 – 5:20 – Ice-Dancing

    April 2 – 4:35 – Men’s

    April 3 – 4:50 – Ladies

