Denis Ten finished second at tournament in Luxemburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bronze medal winner in figure skating at the Olympic Games in Sochi Denis Ten finished second at Coupe du Printemps Tournament which was held in Luxemburg, Sports.kz informs.

On the first day of the tournament after the short program D. Ten was first with 86.95 points. As a result of the free program Denis Ten finished fourth with 133.09 points.

In the final overall standings Denis was second with 220.04 points after Jorik Hendrickx from Belgium who won the tournament. Takahito Mura from Japan took the bronze.

It would be noted that Denis Ten was not 100 percent ready as long as he was rehabilitating from the recent injury. He considered this tournament as a part of his training program prior to the world championships scheduled to be held in Boston from March 28 through April 3.