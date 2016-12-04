EN
    12:56, 04 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Denis Ten gladdens his fans with a new song

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten presented a new song in his Instagram account.

    “A couple of weeks ago ‘confiscated’ a guitar from @twizzle.ru. Now I spend  evenings embodying old ideas. I have just recorded a demo of “Rumors behind Your Back”. By the way, this is my first experience of recording playing the guitar.  Before, I had to ask my friends to help me,” Ten wrote in his Instagram.

    Photography is one of Ten’s hobbies too. His works are   published in Instagram in another account. 

     

    Пару недель назад конфисковал у @twizzle.ru гитару. Теперь провожу вечера, реализуя забытые идеи. Записал демо "Rumors behind your back". Это, кстати, мой первый опыт записи гитары, раньше приходилось мучить друзей. :) 🎤🎼🎸

    Видео опубликовано Denis Ten (@tenis_den) Дек 3 2016 в 2:11 PST

