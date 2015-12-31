Denis Ten: I wish each Kazakhstani to revive in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bronze medal winner at the Olympic Games in Sochi Denis Ten congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on New Year, BNews.kz correspondent informs.

"The most important what I would like to wish the people of Kazakhstan is to become stronger, more positive and optimism. I think 2015 was a difficult year for our country, but what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Thus, I wish everybody a true revival in 2016," he said.

He also wished everybody to be in good moods and stay strong.

"As athletes representing our country we will try to give you good reasons for being in good moods. I mean we will continue to show good results. Because sport makes you forget any problems like nothing else can. When a sportsman wins the entire country is celebrating. I wish we had more such moments in 2016," he added.

"This is a family holiday for me. I wasn't with the family just twice in my life on New Year. It was in 2010 and in 2014. This year, I will spend this holiday in Astana, most probably. I will tell everyone how I did it later," D. Ten concluded.