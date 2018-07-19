Denis Ten: Larger than life

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Life of the best figure skater in history of Kazakhstan Denis Ten has tragically come to an end on the 19th of July 2018, SPORTINFORM reports.

When Denis was a little boy, he had many talents. Along with figure skating, he went in for tennis, taekwondo, swimming, acrobatics, and dancing.



He was also a talented singer. At the age of 9, he won big at a music olympiad in South Korea.



Despite many talents, Denis decided to concentrate on figure skating and he made the right choice achieving impressive results in this beautiful sport.



When he was ten, Russian coaches noticed him at the local Khrustalniy konyok tournament and invited him to Moscow. With the help and support of his then-coach Russia's Yelena Buyanova, Denis became one of the most promising young figure skaters in the world.







Denis Ten won his first Kazakhstan Figure Skating Championship at the age of 12 defeating other more experienced figure skaters. After that he participated in many international competitions, such as junior tournaments and World Cups.



2009 was a breakthrough year for Ten. He was placed 4th at the Junior World Championship and clinched his first Olympic license.



He was the youngest among figure skaters at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games. Denis was 16 at that time. In 2010, Denis teamed up with former American competitive skater Frank Carroll who coached Michelle Kwan and Evan Lysacek.







Ten hauled gold at the 2011 Asian Games granting him the status of one of the best figure skaters on the planet. But it was not enough for him as Denis tried to prove himself to the world. He sensationally collected silver at the 2013 World Figure Skating Championship in London. It might have been a surprise for the world, but not for Denis who knew he would achieve global success when he was a little boy.



After the short program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics the Kazakhstani skater was placed 9th. But his free program propelled him to the Olympic podium. Denis Ten captured bronze medal in the men‘s singles, making him the first figure skater from Kazakhstan to reach the Olympic podium. It was the only medal for Kazakhstan at the Sochi Olympics.







He returned home as a true hero.



He was also a two-time medalist of the world championships and a winner of the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in 2015 in Seoul.



Ten skated at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea‘s PyeongChang this February, but was ranked 27th in the short program.



Denis Ten had a very active social life. He set the brightest example to young patriots of Kazakhstan. Ten was the official ambassador for Almaty's bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. In 2015, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Denis the symbol of friendship between the two nations.







Denis Ten had fan clubs in all corners of the world and he really enjoyed holding master classes for young talents.



In one of his last interviews Ten revealed his plans to promote his ice shows and also his passion for photography.



Denis, the Golden Boy of Kazakhstan, had years and years of new achievements, success and emotions. He had his whole life ahead of him...