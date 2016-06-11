Denis Ten meets with Olympic taekwondo champion in South Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater and Olympic champion Denis Ten met with Korean Olympic taekwondo athlete Moon Dae-Sung during his visit to South Korea, Kazinform has learnt from Sprots.kz.

"Thank you so much Mr. Moon for your mentorship and encouragement. It has been a great time at my "historical homeland". I look forward to come back to Korea again," Ten wrote on his Instagram.

Moon Dae-Sung is a retired Korean athlete who won a gold medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. In August 2008 he was elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee.