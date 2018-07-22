Denis Ten memorial ceremony held in South Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A memorial ceremony dedicated to Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten took place July 21 in front the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Korea, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Denis Ten's fans and friends gathered to say farewell to him at the memorial event," Bauyrzhan Dautov, a Master-degree student of Sungkyunkwan University, told Kazinform correspondent.

He also came there to pay the last tribute to the bronze medalist of the Olympic Games.

It is to be recalled bidding the last farewell in Astana, South Korean Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik pointed out that the death of Denis Ten is a grievous loss not only for entire Kazakhstan but also for the world community.

Denis Ten died of stab wounds in the hospital July 19 at the age of 25.

Both suspects in the murder of Denis Ten were detained.