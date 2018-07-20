Denis Ten Memorial may appear at Medeo skating rink

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The management team of the Medeo High-Mountain Skating Rink supports the idea of installing a memorial to famous Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We absolutely support this idea. The only thing is, it is a state-owned structure, a property of Almaty city. At the moment, we are negotiating with the City Hall. As soon as this initiative is approved, we will decide on the location," said Aigerim Niyazbekova, Marketing Director at the Medeo Corporation.

Earlier, Almaty citizens offered to raise money for a memorial to Denis Ten at the Medeo High-Mountain Skating Rink.

"What can we do for Denis? I can arrange a crowdfunding. Denis should remain in the history of Almaty. It cannot be otherwise! Our hearts are filled with sorrow! The hero passed away. Young. Handsome. Talented. We need a place to remember everything that he gave to his country! He deserves such a present! We did not save him, let's at least preserve the memory of him. Let's not wait. Let's install a memorial commemorating Denis, not somewhere but at Medeo!" Director of an advertising agency Aziza Utegenova wrote on Facebook.

It is planned that the money will be obtained through a crowd-funding platform. The resident of Almaty requests all Kazakhstanis to join the project.