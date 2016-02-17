Denis Ten participates in Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Taipei, China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's famous figure skater Denis Ten participates in the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Chinese Taipei. The event started yesterday, February 16, and will last till February 21, Kazinform reports.

The Four Continents Figure Skating Championships is an annual figure skating competition among the sportsmen from America, Asia, Africa, Australia with Oceania. The event includes men’s and ladies’ singles, pair skating and ice dancing contests.

This is the third time Taiwan was granted a right to host the event.

Denis Ten grabbed a bronze medal at Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.