Denis Ten performed with a short program in Pyeongchang

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan figure skater Denis Ten performed in a short program of the Men Single Skating competitions in the Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

Kazakhstan's five-times champion in figure skating, bronze winner in Sochi Olympics, three-time winner of world championships Denis Ten got 70.12 (30,77 +39,35) points in the Men Single Skating Short Program.

The athlete performed with number 4 among 30 participants. He needs to enter 24 strongest performers in order to continue his participation in the Free Skating program on Saturday.



The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan supported the athlete. "Thank you Denis! Thank you for the true champion's spirit!" was posted on the Facebook page of the Committee.

Earlier Denis shared in an interview to the Olympic TV channel that participation in the Olympic Games in Korea was very important to him and he had prepared a special program for PyeongChang.