Denis Ten prepares new programs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bronze medal winner at the Sochi Olympic Games Denis Ten told that he was preparing new programs via his VKontakte social network account, Sports.kz informs referring to Bnews.kz.

The sportsman shared his thoughts about his programs he performed, and prepares now.

"I am not an artist. I try to be myself. I am spending a great part of my life on ice, but I try to be myself under any circumstances. In any of my previous programs I never tried to depict someone, I just tried to tell my one story and open a door to my life for the people willing to see it," D. Ten wrote.

The short program will be easier than the free program because the free program is deeper in emotions. In regard to music, it will be the music by Luis Bacalov.

"I prepared a good look at myself in last year's programs "Caruso" and "Silk road" where I was like born again. This year, it will be a little bit deferent with a different idea in the program. Obviously, both programs are special and I express a lot by means of these programs. I hope they will be just perfect by the end of the season, it is what I am striving for," the sportsman said.