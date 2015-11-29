Denis Ten ranks third after his short program at Dortmund NRW Trophy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten became the third after his short program at NRW Trophy in Dortmund (Germany), Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Russian Sergey Voronov won the short program with 84.53 scores.

Jorik Hendrickx from Belgium comes the second (82.93) and Kazakhstani Denis Ten ranks the third (82.63).

The NRW Trophy is an annual international figure skating competition organized by the Skating Union of North Rhine-Westphalia. Since 2007, it has been approved by the Deutsche Eislauf Union and the International Skating Union. The competition is held every autumn in Dortmund, Germany. Medals are awarded in following disciplines: men's singles, ladies' singles, pair skating, and ice dancing.