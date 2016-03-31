Denis Ten stands 12th after short program at Boston World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sochi Olympic Games bronze medalist Denis Ten showed the 12th results after a short program at the ISU Boston World Figure Skating Championships. He gathered 78.55 points.

Yuzuru Hanyu from Japan won the event with 110.56 points. Spanish sportsman Javier Fernández became the second (98.52) and Canadian Patrick Chan finished with the third result (94.84).

Free skating event will take place April 2 at 05:20 a.m. Astana time and will be broadcast live on Kazsport channel.