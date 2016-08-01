EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:00, 01 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Denis Ten to appear in much anticipated anime project Yuri!!! on Ice

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater and Sochi Olympics bronze medalist Denis Ten will appear in the new anime project Yuri!!! on Ice.

    Revealed at the Anime Japan 2016, the anime television series dedicated to the world of figure skating is set for October release.

    Denis Ten appears on the official poster of the series alongside other athletes.

    The anime series follow the story of Japanese figure skater Yuri Katsuki who fails at one of the figure skating competitions. After the failure, he decides to leave the world of sport behind and goes back to his home village. However, soon he returns to ice to beat the new favorite.

    Yuri!!! on Ice was written by manga creator Mitsurou Kubo and directed by Sayo Yamamoto.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Figure skating News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!