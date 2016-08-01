Denis Ten to appear in much anticipated anime project Yuri!!! on Ice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater and Sochi Olympics bronze medalist Denis Ten will appear in the new anime project Yuri!!! on Ice.

Revealed at the Anime Japan 2016, the anime television series dedicated to the world of figure skating is set for October release.



Denis Ten appears on the official poster of the series alongside other athletes.



The anime series follow the story of Japanese figure skater Yuri Katsuki who fails at one of the figure skating competitions. After the failure, he decides to leave the world of sport behind and goes back to his home village. However, soon he returns to ice to beat the new favorite.



Yuri!!! on Ice was written by manga creator Mitsurou Kubo and directed by Sayo Yamamoto.