Denis Ten to fight to medals at 2017 Winter Universiade

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national figure skating team is busy training for the upcoming 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Universiade's Office.

"Kazakhstan's figure skating team is gearing up for the upcoming university games. Denis Ten and Abzal Rakymgaliyev are training in the U.S. with their personal trainers. As for the female part of the team, Aiza Imambek and Regina Glazman are training in Almaty city," said head coach of the Kazakh figure skating team Kuralai Uzurova.



In her words, Aiza Imambek demonstrated excellent results at the recent Junior Figure Skating Grand Prix. All coaches are confident she will make it to the top 10 at the 2017 Universiade. Many believe that 2014 Olympic champion Denis Ten will clinch gold at the university games.



"We will do our best to win medals at the forthcoming Universiade. Of course, Denis Ten is the heavy favorite to claim gold. Right now he is training tirelessly to perform at the highest level," Uzurova added.



It should be noted that 10 Kazakh athletes will compete for medals in figure skating at the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city.