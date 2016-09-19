Denis Ten to hold open training session in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater and Sochi bronze medalist Denis Ten will meet his fans and young athletes at the newly opened Khalyk Arena ice palace in Almaty city on September 20, a source at the Physical Culture and Sport Office of Almaty city said.

Ten is also expected to hold an open training session and give a master class for promising figure skaters as well.



The only Kazakhstani Olympic champion in figure skating is in Almaty on the invitation of the Physical Culture and Sport Office.



The 3,000-seat Khalyk ice arena is one of the main facilities of the upcoming 28th Winter Universiade. The new arena consisting of three blocks occupies 11 ha in Medeuskiy district of Almaty city. It will be a home venue for local hockey teams. The modernly equipped arena will host concerts and other major events as well.