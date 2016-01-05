Denis Ten to meet his fans in Almaty Jan 6

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's famous figure skater Denis Ten is going to meet with his fans in Almaty on January 6, 2016.

"The long-waited news from Denis Ten! On January 6, he will hold a meeting with his most faithful fans. Only 20 people will be invited to the meeting!" Ten's fan-page in Instagram reads.

Those, who correctly answer three questions, will be allowed to attend the meeting:

1. When did Denis debut at the world championship?

2. What is Denis' nickname in Instagram?

3. Whom did Denis dispute with on number of followers in Periscope?

The answers should be sent to Instagram user Aigerim @kushelekova.

Denis Ten is a famous Kazakh figure skater, 2014 Olympic bronze medalist, 2013 World silver medalist, 2015 Four Continents Champion, 2011 Asian Winter Games Champion and a three-time national champion of Kazakhstan.