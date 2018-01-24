Denis Ten to partake in Four Continents Championships on Jan 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Denis Ten, a bronze medalist of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, will compete tomorrow in the 2018 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, his first tournament of the year, Sportinform reports.

30 athletes including Kazakh figure skaters Denis Ten and Abzal Rakimgaliyev will take part in the men's short program of the tournament underway in Chinese Taipei.

Recall that Denis Ten suffered the ankle ligament rupture injury in August last year, just before the ice show in South Korea. In October, he returned to the ice. Denis Ten will participate for the Kazakhstan National Team in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Elizabet Tursynbayeva and Aiza Mambekova performed today in the women's short program at the Four Continents Championships. Tursynbayeva and Mambekova finished 11th (56.52) and 20th (36.47), respectively.