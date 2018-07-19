Denis Ten was lying unconscious, healthcare department head

ALMATY. KAZINFORM "Denis Tens was admitted to the hospital at 03:23 p.m. by the ambulance. People passing by found him lying unconscious.

He lost 3 liters of blood after being stabbed. His condition is serious. Hemolytic shock. We are taking all necessary measures," head of the Almaty healthcare department Serikzhan Mussinov told commenting on the condition of Denis Ten.



As earlier reported, Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten has been stabbed in the Almaty downtown. Now he is fighting for his life. He is undergoing the surgery.



Denis was reportedly attacked and stabbed by two unknown men who tried to steal mirrors from his car.