Denis Ten wins second place in Grand Prix, France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's figure skater Denis Ten has won the second place in the Grand Prix in France. In the optional program he gained 180,05 points.

The total score with the short program was 269,26. The first place winner is Javier Hernandez from Spain (285,38), who showed the best performance in the short program too. Adam Rippon is the third one (267,53), before the optional program he was on the fourth position.



