Denis Ten wins ticket to 2018 Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Denis Ten took 16th place at the 2017 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki. Thus, Kazakh figure skater cemented participation in the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, Sports.kz reports.

It should be noted that Ten was ninth after the short program, which is his best individual result in the season.

He had an injury before the free program, however decided not to withdraw from the competition to compete in order to qualify for the Olympics.

Sports.kz also reports that for the first time in history Kazakhstan will be represented at the Olympics by two figure skaters in women's singles skating.