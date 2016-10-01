EN
    00:07, 01 October 2016

    Denis Ten withdraws from tournament in Slovakia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bronze medalist of the Sochi Olympics Denis Ten of Kazakhstan has withdrawn from the Ondrej Nepela Memorial international tournament in Slovakia.

    "Denis withdrew from the tournament in Bratislava," a statement on his fan page in VKontakte reads. No specific reason was given for the withdrawal.

    Ten was supposed to compete 6th in the short program in Bratislava after the official draw. It would have been the first tournament for the Kazakhstani figure skater this season.

    Last season was troublesome for Ten who was forced to withdraw from the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships due to injuries.

    Ten also had an unfortunate incident at the Boston ISU Figure Skating Championships involving Japanese Yuzuru Hanyu. The figure skaters ran into each other during a morning practice. Hanyu claimed that Ten smashed into him intentionally, but later apologized for misunderstanding.

    At the end of the season Ten participated in All That Skate 2016 in Seoul.

