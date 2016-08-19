Denis Ulanov: Olympic Games gave me invaluable experience

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weightlifter from East Kazakhstan Denis Ulanov finished fourth at the Olympic Games in Rio losing a bronze medal to Romanian Gabriel Sinkraian by bodyweight, Zakon.kz informed.

"I was disappointed when I lost a medal just being a little bit heavier than the Romanian weightlifter. Obviously, the Olympic Games gave me a lot of invaluable experience. This is a sport of the greatest achievements. I already analyzed my performance and made the necessary conclusions. I would like to say thanks to all the people who supported and rooted for us. During the event all the people there chanted "Kazakhstan"," Ulanov said.

The athlete plans to rest and heal the injuries. Then he plans to start preparation for the Asian Games and the World Championship.

"After the event Ilya Ilyin hugged me and said, "It's Olympic Games. You will have your medal next time". I did not manage to go for a tour, but I liked the Olympic village. There is a certain spirit there. It's a lot of people from different countries united by one goal to reach the highest possible level at the greatest sports event, it's a great feeling," Denis said.