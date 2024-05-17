EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:45, 17 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Denis Yevseyev beats Beibit Zhukayev at Oeiras Open 4 quarterfinals

    Denis Yevseyev
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    World No.177 Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan defeated another Kazakh tennis player Beibit Zhukayev ranked 174th in the world in the men’s singles quarterfinal encounter at the Oeiras Open 4 in Portugal, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

    The match lasted over two hours and ended with a score of 6-4 2-6 6-3. Denis celebrated the fourth win in their fifth career meeting.

    Next, Yevseyev will clash against Elias Ymer of Sweden.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis ATP
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!