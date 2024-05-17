Denis Yevseyev beats Beibit Zhukayev at Oeiras Open 4 quarterfinals

World No.177 Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan defeated another Kazakh tennis player Beibit Zhukayev ranked 174th in the world in the men’s singles quarterfinal encounter at the Oeiras Open 4 in Portugal, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

The match lasted over two hours and ended with a score of 6-4 2-6 6-3. Denis celebrated the fourth win in their fifth career meeting.

Next, Yevseyev will clash against Elias Ymer of Sweden.