09:45, 17 May 2024 | GMT +6
Denis Yevseyev beats Beibit Zhukayev at Oeiras Open 4 quarterfinals
World No.177 Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan defeated another Kazakh tennis player Beibit Zhukayev ranked 174th in the world in the men’s singles quarterfinal encounter at the Oeiras Open 4 in Portugal, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.
The match lasted over two hours and ended with a score of 6-4 2-6 6-3. Denis celebrated the fourth win in their fifth career meeting.
Next, Yevseyev will clash against Elias Ymer of Sweden.