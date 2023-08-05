Denis Yevseyev fails to reach tennis tournament semis in Protugal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Denis Yevseyev lost to French Jules Marie in the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger tennis tournamentnet in Porto, Portugal, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's Denis Yecseyev lost to French Jules Marie 6-3, 6-7, 4-6 in the quarterfinal of the Porto Challenger 2023.

The tournament's money fund is estimated at 145,000 euros, with the winner getting 19,650 euros as well as 125 ranking points.