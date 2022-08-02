EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:42, 02 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev lost in the first-round match at the Svijany Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan was defeated by Manuel Guinard of France 3-6, 4-6 in the first round of the ATP Challenger tournament in Liberec, the Czech Republic.

    In the one-hour and 17-minute match, Denis fired one ace, made two double faults, and won eight points and two games in a row.



    Фото: sports.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!