EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:22, 10 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Denis Yevseyev loses to Evgeny Donskoy at Bangkok Open 2

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev failed to advance at the Bangkok Open 2 in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev was defeated by Russian Evgeny Donskoy 4-6, 6-7 in the 1/16 finals of the Nonthaburi 2 Challenger Men’s singles event in Thailand.

    During one hour and 30 minutes, the Kazakhstani hit four aces, made two double faults, as well as won six points and three games in a row.

    Denis is currently 298th world tennis player.

    Photo: sports.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Events Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!