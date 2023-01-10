Denis Yevseyev loses to Evgeny Donskoy at Bangkok Open 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev failed to advance at the Bangkok Open 2 in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev was defeated by Russian Evgeny Donskoy 4-6, 6-7 in the 1/16 finals of the Nonthaburi 2 Challenger Men’s singles event in Thailand.

During one hour and 30 minutes, the Kazakhstani hit four aces, made two double faults, as well as won six points and three games in a row.

Denis is currently 298th world tennis player.

Photo: sports.kz