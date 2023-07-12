Denis Yevseyev lost in Braunschweig Challenger 1st round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev held his debut match at the Braunschweig Challenger hard tournament in Germany, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Yevseyev played vs Brazilian Thiago Wild and lost in three sets 6:4, 4:6, 1:6.

The match lasted for two hours and 24 minutes.

During the game Yevseyev hit eight aces and made four double faults. He also won four points and three consecutive games.

Yevseyev stands now 324th in the ATP rankings, and Tiago Wild is 131st.